Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claim, says he will take 'legal action'

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Bieber responded in a series of tweets Sunday to refute a sexual assault claim made against him.An anonymous Twitter user posted Saturday night saying Bieber sexually assaulted her back in March 2014 after the singer performed at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas."I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber tweeted."There is no truth to this story," one of his tweets said.Bieber responded by posting links to news articles, screenshots of e-mails and receipts that he says show exactly where he was throughout the weekend to prove he never met up with fans after the show.He denied staying at the Four Seasons hotel, the site of the alleged assault, saying he stayed at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014 and at a Westin hotel the following day."We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted," Bieber tweeted."Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," Bieber tweeted. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."