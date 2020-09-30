Juvenile killed, another injured in Westlake Village crash

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is in custody after a young pedestrian was killed and another injured in a crash in Westlake Village Tuesday evening, authorities say.The pedestrians, who were only identified as juveniles, were struck in the area of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Authorities said a driver was in custody. They are investigating if street racing was a possible factor in the crash.The area of Lindero Canyon to Twin Lakes Ridge Road was closed off due to the crash.