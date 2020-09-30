Juvenile killed, another injured in Westlake Village crash

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person is in custody after a young pedestrian was killed and another injured in a crash in Westlake Village Tuesday evening, authorities say.
The pedestrians, who were only identified as juveniles, were struck in the area of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities said a driver was in custody. They are investigating if street racing was a possible factor in the crash.
The area of Lindero Canyon to Twin Lakes Ridge Road was closed off due to the crash.
