K-9 helps catch Garden Grove burglary suspects

A K-9 officer helped catch one of two burglary suspects in Garden Grove.Police say the frightening situation began when two men broke into a home on the 12600 block of Jetty Drive while the homeowner was inside.While the suspects were coming in the back, the homeowner ran out the front and called police.The suspects took off when officers arrived.One was quickly taken into custody, but another had to be chased down through backyards by an Orange County Sheriff's Department K-9 officer.The police dog bit the suspect in the leg in the process of detaining him. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital.Both suspects were later booked at the Orange County Jail for residential burglary.Police identified the suspects as Sergio Alexander Donan, 26, of Tustin, and Carlos Daniel Lopez-Gamez, 22, of Anaheim.Police say Lopez-Gamez was also wanted on a warrant for domestic violence.Detectives are investigating if the two suspects are responsible for other home burglaries.Anyone with information is asked to call Garden Grove police at (714)741-5872.