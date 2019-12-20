K-9 takes down stalking suspect at end of chase in Corona

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot rubber pellets and used a K-9 to take a stalking suspect into custody after the end of a chase in Corona.

Fontana police said they were called to the 17300 block of Valley Boulevard in Fontana at about midnight Friday regarding a stalking suspect and encountered the man, who led officers on a pursuit when he did not stop his vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol assisted in the chase, deploying spike strips, as the suspect continued on the 10, 67 and 91 freeways, police said.

CHP used a PIT maneuver and nearly an hour later, the pursuit ended in Corona near the transition of the 15 and 91 freeways.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Julio Vasquez, was uncooperative when the pursuit ended. Corona police shot out the suspect's side window with rubber pellets and video showed a K-9 jumping inside the vehicle to help apprehend the suspect.

Vasquez was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries after being bit by the dog, according to police.

He will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading after police say he violated a restraining order involving his estranged wife by showing up to her work earlier in the day and trying to hit her with his truck.

Police were called when Vasquez went to her home before midnight.

Additional charges could also be added after he allegedly punched the K-9.
