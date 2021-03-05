Corona native, 23, killed by falling tree in freak accident days after moving to NorCal

CORONA (KABC) -- 23-years-old, just starting out, and now gone. Kahlil Gay of Corona was killed by a fallen tree in Northern California just three days into his new job.Having just graduated from college, Gay had a promising future. He had just began working at Color, a Bay Area company that conducts COVID-19 testing and his family could not have been more proud."He was very excited and we talked about the benefits and what he was going to be doing in the lab and he was very excited because it was for sure going to be for a good cause," said Darrl Gay, Kahlil's brother.On his third day on the job, on his way to work, a tree fell on Kahlil, killing him. He had just called his family earlier in the day."He died instantly and that was the last time his family ever heard back from him until they received the heartbreaking news," said Nadira Gay, Kahlil's aunt.Authorities suspect recent winds weakened the tree's roots, but that doesn't make it easier to understand."He just always had a smile on his face and was very positive. I never experienced him being negative."Family can only remember the best of Kahlil as they try to come to grips with the freak accident that took him too soon.