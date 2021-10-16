Businesses in South LA get nearly $1 million in grant money from local nonprofits

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jordan's Hot Dogs has been serving its community homemade food since 1965, and showing support with toy and food drives, but this past year the pandemic put them through some hardships."Restaurants had to be closed," said Pamela Jordan, co-owner of Jordan's Hot Dogs. "We weren't able to do our dine-in, no walk-ins, and it had to be to drive-thru."Jordan's Hot Dogs did end up finding some relief with $20,000 in grant money thanks to a partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the nonprofit Local Initiative Support Corporation, Los Angeles or LISC LA."That money just really helped us to do all those things," Jordan said. "So, we can be here and be accessible and follow the guidelines for the COVID regulations for restaurants.""With Kaiser's support, we've been able to really focus on South L.A.," said Tunua Thrash-Ntuck, executive director of LISC LA. "Specific neighborhoods there to really invest in the people so that they have access to career ladder opportunities."Not only were businesses in this area impacted by COVID, Jordan also said the construction of the Metro link had made it difficult for businesses in the area as well."With the Metro link, it had already kind of impacted us with our customers being able to get to us, but it was really pivotal because at the time that the restrictions that they put on restaurants," Jordan said. "We wanted to make sure we were able to still be here for our community."Through the Kaiser and LISC LA partnership program which launched in March 2020, nearly 400 businesses have received more than $5 million in grant money and nearly $1 million have gone to assist small businesses in South L.A."We are both committed to improving the health of our members and our patients that come through our doors," said Beth Trombley, managing director of community health for Kaiser Permanente. "But we're also equally as committed to improving the health of our communities."