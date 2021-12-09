Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West, Drake reunite for 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert at LA Coliseum

Kanye West, Drake reunite for 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rappers Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake reunited Thursday for a "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The two hip-hop artists put their recent differences aside to help in the effort to get Hoover released from prison. The inmate is serving six life sentences for gang activity.

Crews had been working around the clock to construct an elaborate stage at the Coliseum.

The show marked Ye's first headlining performance in five years.

Around 70,000 fans were at the historic venue for the concert.

"These are two individuals that are megastars in our time right now that squashed their differences in order for a greater purpose," one fan at the concert said.

The event was free to livestream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The concert was also livestreamed in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only event.

West dedicated the event to raising awareness about the need for prison and sentencing reform and to benefit Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People's Law Center.

