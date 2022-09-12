LAPD releases photo of burglary suspect sought in break-in at home of mayoral candidate Karen Bass

The search is continuing for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista area of Los Angeles.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor of L.A., said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced."

The suspect in Friday's burglary was described by the Los Angeles Police Department as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was seen wearing dark clothing, a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo and black Asics sneakers.

Anyone with information on this suspect was asked to call Southwest Area Detective Colleen Stout-Ryder at 213-485-7522 or the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

