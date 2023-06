Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tests positive for COVID-19, is 'feeling fine,' her office says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.

Bass, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive after a routine test.

In a statement, the mayor's office said she "is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines."

