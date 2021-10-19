karen bass

Karen Bass talks solving homelessness and vaccine mandates for children in ABC7 interview

ABC7's Marc Brown sat down with Bass for a one-on-one interview as she continues her campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Karen Bass says she'll back vaccine mandate for kids if elected mayor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over the weekend, Rep. Karen Bass used a kickoff event for her campaign for mayor of Los Angeles to reiterate her pledge of solving homelessness, but what else can we expect from the six-term congresswoman?

ABC7's Marc Brown sat down with Bass to discuss her plans on issues such as vaccine mandates for children.

"When the vaccine is available for young children, maybe we wait a minute, but ultimately, I do think that we have to have mandates for vaccines," said Bass. "Now, there will be some exceptions, just like there are now, but I think we're acting like vaccines is something that is new and it's not."

Bass said she's raised $1 million for her campaign in 20 days. During Saturday's kickoff event, Bass also pledged to "work to support and strengthen the business community."

READ MORE | Karen Bass reiterates pledge to make solving homelessness top priority
EMBED More News Videos

Rep. Karen Bass used the kickoff event for her campaign for mayor of Los Angeles Saturday to reiterate her pledge of solving homelessness her top priority if elected.



Bass, 68, announced her plans to run for mayor in September.

She currently represents the 37th Congressional District, which encompasses Los Angeles neighborhoods west and southwest of downtown including Crenshaw, Baldwin Hills, Miracle Mile, Pico-Robertson, Century City, Cheviot Hills, West Los Angeles, Mar Vista and parts of Westwood, as well as Culver City and Inglewood.

If elected, Bass would be the city's first female mayor and second Black mayor.

You can watch Bass' full interview with ABC7's Marc Brown in the video above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV.



City News Service, Inc contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countykaren basssouthern californiastate politicslos angelescampaignpoliticscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
KAREN BASS
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
Karen Bass reiterates pledge to make solving homelessness top priority
Rep. Karen Bass enters race to become next mayor of LA
Rep. Karen Bass plans to run for Los Angeles mayor next year
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News