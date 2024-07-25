Mayor Karen Bass, first lady Jill Biden arrive in Paris as part of Olympics delegation

PARIS (KABC) -- Mayor Karen Bass, Sen. Alex Padilla and first lady Jill Biden were among the members of a presidential delegation who arrived in Paris on Thursday for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

In addition to serving in the presidential delegation this week, Bass is expected to travel to Paris two additional times, according to her office.

Leaders from the civic and private sectors will also be joining state and federal leaders during visits to Paris with the aim of establishing business and diplomatic connections ahead of the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

"We must continue our urgent work ensuring that Angelenos benefit from the preparation for the games, as well as in the decades following," Bass said in a statement. "Together, we will showcase Los Angeles -- not just the popular tourist destinations, but each of our beautiful neighborhoods and communities. Together, we will leverage the games to help local small businesses, create local jobs and create lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles."

Bass traveled with Biden as part of the first presidential delegation from Thursday to Saturday for the opening ceremonies. The group also includes LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman; Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Dawn Staley, head women's basketball coach of the University of South Carolina, and three-time Olympic gold medalist; and Brian Boitano, a three-time figure skating Olympian and gold medalist.

Bass is expected to attend the opening ceremony with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, as well meet with business leaders and other stakeholders to establish opportunities in Los Angeles. The LA 2028 Games will take place across several cities, including Inglewood, Long Beach, Carson, Temecula, and others.

Bass will also visit the Team USA High Performance Training Center, meet with Team USA athletes at the Team USA House and attend sports competitions. During her visit, Bass and her staff will collect information about the stadiums in Paris and compare them to those in Los Angeles that will serve as Olympic venues.

The mayor is also set to visit Paris from Aug. 7-12. During her visit - - which is not part of a presidential delegation -- Bass will meet with the mayors of Saint-Ouen and Saint-Denis, which are located outside of Paris, and where competitions are taking place and athletes are being housed.

"As the mayor of Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Mayor Bass has an official role against Paris Mayor Hidalgo in the closing ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she will receive the official Olympic flag to Los Angeles," Bass' office said in a statement.

The meetings will serve as follow ups from when Bass last visited Paris in March, when she met with the mayors and toured the Athletes' Village.

Following the 2028 Olympic Games, Bass will be back in Paris from Sept. 6-8, preparing for Los Angeles' first-ever Paralympic Games. Bass will meet with Paralympic athletes alongside members of LA28, L.A. City Council, and Metro leadership. The mayor will present a medal, visit the International Broadcast Center, and participate in the Paralympic Olympic closing ceremony, among other events.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, will be part of a presidential delegation led by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff that will attend the Olympics closing ceremony. Also included in that group will be Bauer; Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-California; Chaunté Lowe, a member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and a four-time track and field Olympian; and Briana Scurry, a two-time gold medal winner in women's soccer.

According to the White House, two other presidential delegations attending the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games will be announced at a later date.

City News Service contributed to this report.