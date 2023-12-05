Ahead of the first anniversary of her Dec. 11 inauguration, Mayor Karen Bass began a weeklong tour of Los Angeles during which she plans to hold various events to highlight her work on homelessness, safety, business, climate and city services.

Bass begins tour of LA to highlight her first anniversary as mayor

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Ahead of the first anniversary of her Dec. 11 inauguration, Mayor Karen Bass Monday began a weeklong tour of Los Angeles during which she plans to hold various events to highlight her work on homelessness, safety, business, climate and city services.

Throughout the week, Bass is expected to participate in events in West L.A., the San Fernando Valley, East L.A., Mid-City, South L.A., San Pedro and downtown. Monday's events focused on Bass' efforts to expand and improve city services and build a greener city.

In her first stop Monday, in San Pedro, Bass joined city workers who were repairing a broken sidewalk.

"The livability of this city is of the utmost importance, and we have made great strides to improve Metro and other city services that millions of Angelenos depend on every day," Bass said. "We will continue this momentum and work to ensure that we are addressing these needs with urgency."

Later Monday, she was to join a CleanLA graduation in Downtown L.A. at which graduates will join the city workforce.

She then planned an afternoon visit to a water reclamation plant in Van Nuys that's intended to establish a new, resilient and sustainable "drought-proof" supply of water for more than 250,000 Angelenos.

Bass' office announced Sunday that she will participate in the following events later this week:

Tuesday:

-- Bass will announce a "major" California business moving to Los Angeles as well as a "first-of-its-kind" business contract financing program to support procurement opportunities with the city.

-- In the San Fernando Valley, Bass will host a fireside chat with business leaders.

-- Bass will also highlight the progress of LAX's $30 billion capital infrastructure improvement program, and connect with small-business owners who are benefiting from the city's Al Fresco dining program.

Wednesday:

-- Bass will announce progress made toward bringing homeless Angelenos inside since December 2022, and will discuss efforts to build more housing faster.

Thursday:

-- In Watts, Bass will discuss public safety and attend a Community Intervention Workers graduation, after starting her day by speaking with a class of LAPD recruits.

The Mayor's Office said specific details on the time and location of some events would be provided later in the week.

"This year, we have confronted challenges before us with urgency and unity," Bass said in a statement Sunday. "Together, we brought thousands of Angelenos inside who were suffering on our streets. Together, we invested in a comprehensive safety strategy that has resulted in a recent record of police academy applications as well as expansions of community-based safety solutions.

"Together, we're attracting businesses to come to our city, building a greener Los Angeles and improving city services. When we were faced with crises -- whether it was a hurricane or a disastrous fire, we got through them together -- and together, with urgency, collaboration and innovation, we will continue to build a better future in every neighborhood, for every Angeleno. Nothing will stop Los Angeles."