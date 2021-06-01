Kayaking and fishing resume at Los Angeles River, Sepulveda Basin

GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell announced Monday that the public can grab their kayaks and enjoy the L.A. River and Sepulveda Basin once again."We're very busy. Right away when people realized this was going to be open we got fully booked or close to it so we're adding more slots," said the president of L.A. River Kayaks, Jeffrey Tipton.And people didn't wait long to get back in the water."It was great. It was good to be with family, it's good to be out with the weather and the sun," said Silver Lake local Joe Clonginger. "It was a good celebration."The news came as a surprise to Steven Appleton, owner of L.A. River Kayak Safari."We had to scramble," said Appleton. "We just heard recently that we could do this so our guides, our gear and just getting set up has been a full-time activity the last two weeks."Appleton said they haven't been able to get on the water for a year and a half. And now they're fully booked out for opening weekend."The biggest change is just the feeling of anticipation of being able to engage with people outdoors," he said.Kayakers can enjoy about a 2 1/2-mile stretch of the L.A. River.The two entry points for getting on the water are at Clearwater Street and under the 2 Freeway.Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority recommends wearing a helmet, a floatation device and booking a tour if you're unfamiliar with the area.The L.A. River will be open daily through September 30 from sunrise to sunset.