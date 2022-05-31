rescue

2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam

Ten victims were rescued, including one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River in Richmond.
By Melissa Gaffney
EMBED <>More Videos

10 rescued, 2 missing after kayakers go over dam

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two females are missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Ten victims were rescued, including nine rescued by authorities and one self-rescue, after the incident on the James River, according to Richmond Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeffrey Segal.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. and rescue boats entered the water at 3:22 p.m., Segal said. The dam has a 12-foot drop.

The rescue operation to search for the missing females ceased Monday night because it was getting dark and would restart Tuesday at 7 a.m., Segal said.

It's unclear if all the victims knew each other, according to the assistant chief, and if they were all physically inside the kayaks at the time of the emergency.

It's also unknown where the two missing females went missing, Segal said. Their last known location was where most of the victims were rescued.

The operation is still classified as a rescue and not a recovery, Segal added.

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarescueu.s. & worldmissing personboat accidentabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
RESCUE
Video shows officers saving blind man after he fell onto subway tracks
Authorities identify man who died in Palos Verdes Estates cliff fall
1 dead, 3 hurt after cliff rescue in Palos Verdes Estates
Kidnapped SoCal teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
TOP STORIES
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Beloved neighborhood cat 'Miss Kitty' stolen from WeHo porch: video
New outdoor watering restrictions to take effect in LA
Toy Fox Terrier 'Pebbles,' 22, crowned world's oldest living dog
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
SoCal drivers heading home on Memorial Day encounter higher gas prices
Show More
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
Memorial Day ceremony in Long Beach honors fallen soldiers
Fire crews battling brush fire near Bouquet Reservoir
Vigil held outside LA City Hall honoring mass shootings victims
'Rust' prop master said she found live rounds on set after shooting
More TOP STORIES News