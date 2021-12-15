health care

Kedren Health receives $30 million grant to provide more care for South LA residents

New Kedren Health facility will provide hundreds of hospital beds in South L.A. and could redefine health care in the area.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kedren Health has been on the frontline of the pandemic since the start, providing critical care to many South L.A. residents. Now, a newly awarded multi-million dollar grant promises to redefine Kedren's impact in this community for decades to come.

"What it satisfies most of all is that you are able to get a large number of people in one area where they can get treatment, get the care they need without having to go elsewhere" said Dr. John Griffith.

State lawmakers approved the money and for some, it was an easy decision.

"This is an organization that really delivers for these communities," said California Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon.

"This facility has been doing this for 50 years and now not only will we have the resources, we're going to build a building," said Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer.

The new facility is going to provide hundreds of beds for this community. For local leaders, the new facility could redefine health care in this community.

"Kedren is already a legacy organization in our community," said L.A. City Councilman Curren Price. "We appreciate the unique services they provide."

And a $30 million boost from the state is a big first step in making sure Kedren Health continues to provide vital services for some of L.A.'s poorest communities.
