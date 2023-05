A graduate from Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan was in a rush to get her diploma as she attended a commencement ceremony and walked the stage while in labor with her first child.

Determined to get diploma, Michigan woman walks stage while in labor with her 1st child

The then soon-to-be mom, Kelsey Hudie, was determined to walk across the stage and receive her diploma on Tuesday.

Hudie has since given birth to a baby girl she named Nyla, and is planning to train her to become a teacher.