Kern County sheriff's deputy killed, another wounded in shootout with suspect

WASCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed and another was badly injured Sunday in a standoff and shootout at a town north of Bakersfield.The incident started Sunday afternoon with 911 calls about shootings inside a home in Wasco and several people possibly being injured.When deputies arrived, a suspect inside the home fired at them.No deputies were injured at that time but they called in the county SWAT team for assistance, while locking down the neighborhood.Hours later, the SWAT team approached the home again. The suspect opened fire again.Two deputies were struck by gunfire.They returned fire, hitting the suspect.The wounded suspect was later brought to a local hospital.Two people are believed shot inside the home. An update on their condition was not immediately available.The department has not officially confirmed the death of the deputy. However, a procession with deputies and other law enforcement officials was held to escort a flag-draped body from the hospital to the coroner's office. The Kern County District Attorney tweeted condolences to the deputy's family and friends."Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty today. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. A tremendous tragedy & loss for @KernCoSheriff & our community. Our hearts are broken."