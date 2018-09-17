A correctional officer is said to have died Friday from injuries he sustained months ago during an attack by inmates at Kern Valley State Prison.Officer Gallegos, who had worked for the prison for nearly 13 years, died Friday night while he was at home recovering from his injuries. Authorities said he was attacked on April 21 while on duty.Authorities said several inmates hit and kicked Gallegos several times in the face, neck and head. He eventually lost consciousness.Since that assault, he'd been under a doctor's care and trying to recover from the attack.Authorities said Gallegos' death is related to injuries and stress from the beating, but noted his official cause of death was being determined by a coroner.