Kevin de León releases footage that he says shows activist landing punch during altercation

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León released what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León Monday released what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a holiday event in Lincoln Heights Friday.

A message in de León's video says: "Next, you will see footage that has not been shown. Reedy lands a punch on me," referring to community activist Jason Reedy.

A portion of the 45-second video shows Reedy throw a punch in de León's direction. De León said the punch made contact, though it was difficult to confirm that from the footage.

"As elected officials we expect opposing views and even protests. However, when individuals use physical intimidation, verbal aggression, and violence that threatens innocent people, staff and elected officials for political gain, it crosses the line of free speech," de León tweeted.

RELATED: New video shows moments before fight between LA Councilman Kevin de León and activist

The embattled council member scuffled with an activist who heckled him at a holiday event that was partially captured on video and posted on Twitter. Videos of the altercation posted Friday and Saturday by local activist organizations RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity went viral on social media.

Shakeer Rahman, an attorney representing Reedy, released the following statement in response to de León's video:

"The video posted by Councilman De Leon confirms what Mr. Reedy immediately told the police: De Leon both initiated and escalated this assault," the statement said. "The video shows Mr. Reedy fighting to free himself as De Leon continues to hold onto him after grabbing him and throwing him against a table."

RELATED: LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows

De León and Reedy have accused each other of assault. Los Angeles police is investigating the incident.

The fight happened at a toy giveaway and Christmas tree lighting.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to "a large fight" at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Valley Boulevard.

Hours before the fight, de León attended his first City Council meeting in nearly two months following a scandal that erupted after a recording surfaced in October of former council President Nury Martinez, outgoing Councilman Gil Cedillo, de León and a labor union leader participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while the participants schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.

De León has apologized repeatedly but said he will not resign. He argues that he wants to continue working on homelessness, fallout from the pandemic and the threat of evictions for renters in his district, which includes downtown Los Angeles and the heavily Latino Boyle Heights neighborhood.

His office says he will attend Tuesday's City Council meeting.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.