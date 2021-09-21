City Councilman Kevin de León enters race to become next mayor of Los Angeles

The former leader of the California State Senate announced his candidacy at a Tuesday morning news conference.
"I'm running for every worker who was called essential but treated like they were expendable. I'm running for the neighborhoods that were crushed by COVID-19 while others were spared," he said in a statement. "I'm running for everyone who is caught up in the worst humanitarian crisis in America today -- our homelessness pandemic."
De León focused his message on affordable housing, citing his own family's difficulties as a child and saying it's time to chart a new course.
This comes as a petition to recall him from office was recently approved by the L.A. City Clerk, though it would need several thousand more signatures by mid-December to get on the ballot.
De León is the third City Councilmember to be targeted for a recall.
