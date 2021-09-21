Politics

City Councilman Kevin de León enters race to become next mayor of Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
Kevin de León announces he is running for mayor of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is entering the race to replace Eric Garcetti as mayor in next year's election.

The former leader of the California State Senate announced his candidacy at a Tuesday morning news conference.

"I'm running for every worker who was called essential but treated like they were expendable. I'm running for the neighborhoods that were crushed by COVID-19 while others were spared," he said in a statement. "I'm running for everyone who is caught up in the worst humanitarian crisis in America today -- our homelessness pandemic."

De León focused his message on affordable housing, citing his own family's difficulties as a child and saying it's time to chart a new course.

This comes as a petition to recall him from office was recently approved by the L.A. City Clerk, though it would need several thousand more signatures by mid-December to get on the ballot.

De León is the third City Councilmember to be targeted for a recall.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
