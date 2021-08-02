Community & Events

Inglewood students participate in free summer music camp

One nonprofit partnered with the Inglewood school district to offer free summer music lessons.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Inglewood students participate in free summer music camp

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Musicians at Play Foundation created the first-ever Inglewood Unified School District Summer Music Camp. The nonprofit partnered with the school district and the Teachers Association.

"It's been shown that music especially can help kids in math, helps build leadership skills, teamwork and these kids may go off and have careers in music," said John Acosta, Musicians at Play's development director.

Musicians at Play or 'MAP' strives to bring tuition-free music education to communities they feel need it.

"One of the things that we know is so obvious is that there's not enough diversity in the music industry," Acosta said. "And so MAP is really committed to trying to bring programs like this into the community."

"I definitely want more programs like this and I probably want to do so many different instruments," said Kurtis Walters, a 7th grader who learned saxophone during the camp.

The summer music camp enrolled 40 students ranging from second to tenth grade and all of the students came from schools in the surrounding Inglewood area.

"This is definitely in alignment with our vision of providing our students with innovative opportunities to be prepared for college career and life," said Dr. Erika Torres, IUSD's county administrator.

No students were turned away. The camp lasted four weeks during the summer school season and each student had an hour lesson per day, Monday through Thursday. All instruments were donated by Bertrand's Music.

"They're really generous because I probably wouldn't even have this opportunity without the people that gave us these instruments," Walters said. "So, I'm really grateful for them and I'm glad I get to learn a saxophone."

Dr. Torres and Acosta are hoping to make music education a regular subject for the future.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistlive musicclassical musicfree stuffin the communitysummer camppublic schooloutdoor musicsummerschoolmusicfree concertnonprofitnon profit
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kaiser Permanente mandating COVID-19 vaccine for employees, physicians
South LA blast contributed to 2 deaths, families say
Firefighters battling brush fire in Corona
California seeing uptick in first-dose vaccinations
Disneyland to reveal new 'Magic Key' program in place of annual passes
Father of 5 who was waiting out COVID vaccine dies from the virus
Some areas of South Tahoe closed due to animals with plague
Show More
Pedestrian killed in Santa Monica hit-and-run crash
Bay Area health officers issue new indoor mask mandate
Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19
Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
More TOP STORIES News