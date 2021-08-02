Inglewood students participate in free summer music camp

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Musicians at Play Foundation created the first-ever Inglewood Unified School District Summer Music Camp. The nonprofit partnered with the school district and the Teachers Association."It's been shown that music especially can help kids in math, helps build leadership skills, teamwork and these kids may go off and have careers in music," said John Acosta, Musicians at Play's development director.Musicians at Play or 'MAP' strives to bring tuition-free music education to communities they feel need it."One of the things that we know is so obvious is that there's not enough diversity in the music industry," Acosta said. "And so MAP is really committed to trying to bring programs like this into the community.""I definitely want more programs like this and I probably want to do so many different instruments," said Kurtis Walters, a 7th grader who learned saxophone during the camp.The summer music camp enrolled 40 students ranging from second to tenth grade and all of the students came from schools in the surrounding Inglewood area."This is definitely in alignment with our vision of providing our students with innovative opportunities to be prepared for college career and life," said Dr. Erika Torres, IUSD's county administrator.No students were turned away. The camp lasted four weeks during the summer school season and each student had an hour lesson per day, Monday through Thursday. All instruments were donated by Bertrand's Music."They're really generous because I probably wouldn't even have this opportunity without the people that gave us these instruments," Walters said. "So, I'm really grateful for them and I'm glad I get to learn a saxophone."Dr. Torres and Acosta are hoping to make music education a regular subject for the future.