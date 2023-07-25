Dodgers finalizing deal with Red Sox for Kiké Hernandez, sources tell ESPN

The Los Angeles Dodgers, in search of depth throughout their infield, reached a deal to reacquire superutilityman Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

Full trade terms weren't immediately known.

Hernandez, 31, can provide additional help to the Dodgers up the middle at second base, shortstop and center field, all areas of need to some degree for the NL West's best team (57-42).

Hernandez has struggled offensively in Boston over the last two years, slashing .222/.286/.330 in 725 plate appearances. He has, however, been slightly better against left-handers this season, batting .260/.314/.338.

While Hernandez has spent most of the season as the Red Sox's primary shortstop, the imminent return of Trevor Story from surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow made him expendable. Story started a rehab assignment on Friday and joined the Red Sox's Triple-A team Tuesday.

The Dodgers are hoping a return to L.A. could provide some offensive spark for a player who has carved out a career largely by being a standout defender at multiple positions.

Hernandez played for the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020 and became one of the franchise's most beloved players during that time. He culminated his stint with a game-tying home run in Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series, on the way to the franchise's first World Series title in more than 30 years.

Hernandez then signed a two-year, $14 million free-agent contract with the Red Sox over the ensuing offseason, and the team extended him with a one-year, $10 million deal last fall.

Hernandez will seemingly fill in at multiple positions for the Dodgers, who still are reeling from the loss of shortstop Gavin Lux(torn ACL in spring training) and have absorbed struggles from two of their brightest young players, second baseman Miguel Vargas and center fielder James Outman.

Boston, meanwhile, remains active in the trade market ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, looking for pitching to supplement a rotation that has been beset by injuries. The Red Sox have scored 504 runs this season, the third most in the American League, but their 463 runs allowed is the most in the AL East and 10th in the league.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.