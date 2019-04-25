hollywood

"Kill Bill" actor Michael Madsen charged after Malibu DUI arrest

By Christina Heller
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Michael Madsen is facing two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence following an arrest back in late March. The 61-year-old actor, suspected of DUI, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after he crashed his SUV in Malibu.

On Tuesday, the L.A. County District Attorney's office filed two counts of driving under the influence against the actor. Because this is Madsen's second DUI offense within the last 10 years, he is facing two charges that could land him up to a year in jail.

According to investigators, Madsen, who also starred in Tarrantino's "Hateful Eight," crashed his Land Rover into a pole before deputies placed him under arrest. He was held in jail for a short time before posting a $15,000 bail.

Previously in Malibu, Madsen was arrested in 2012 for a DUI offense. The AP reported during that arrest the actor had a BAC of .21, nearly triple the legal limit in California.

A court date has been set for May 20. That's when Madsen is expected to be arraigned in a Van Nuys courtroom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibuhollywoodlos angelesduiarrestentertainmentactorhollywoodsheriffdui crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLLYWOOD
Karlie Kloss opens up about ending contract with Victoria's Secret
Dixie Chicks working on first album in 13 years
Eye on L.A. summer guide 2019
Rockets' star Chris Paul reportedly part of 'Space Jam 2' cast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News