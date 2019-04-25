"Kill Bill" actor Michael Madsen charged after Malibu DUI arrest

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Michael Madsen is facing two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence following an arrest back in late March. The 61-year-old actor, suspected of DUI, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after he crashed his SUV in Malibu.
On Tuesday, the L.A. County District Attorney's office filed two counts of driving under the influence against the actor. Because this is Madsen's second DUI offense within the last 10 years, he is facing two charges that could land him up to a year in jail.
According to investigators, Madsen, who also starred in Tarrantino's "Hateful Eight," crashed his Land Rover into a pole before deputies placed him under arrest. He was held in jail for a short time before posting a $15,000 bail.
Previously in Malibu, Madsen was arrested in 2012 for a DUI offense. The AP reported during that arrest the actor had a BAC of .21, nearly triple the legal limit in California.
A court date has been set for May 20. That's when Madsen is expected to be arraigned in a Van Nuys courtroom.
