Kim and Khloé Kardashian visit men and women's prison in Central CA

Action News has learned that Kim and Khloé Kardashian visited the men's and women's prison in Chowchilla Friday afternoon.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- Two well-known reality TV stars were in Central California Friday.

Our station in Fresno learned that Kim and Khloé Kardashian visited the men's and women's prison in Chowchilla. Their cameras were there as the sisters' black Cadillac SUV drove onto the Valley State Prison property along with several other vehicles.

Kim and Khloé were later seen boarding Kim's private plane at the Madera airport.

The luxury jet is known as "Kim Air" and has made headlines itself over its $150 million price tag and custom design.

Kim is an advocate for criminal justice reform and has helped free several nonviolent drug offenders from prison, including Alice Johnson back in 2018.

She also has a documentary on Oxygen called "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

Action News is working to confirm more details about the sisters' trip to the Chowchilla prisons and if they were there on the behalf of any specific inmates.