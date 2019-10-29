Kincade Fire: Chicago couple's smoky wedding photo at Sonoma County vineyard goes viral

By Liz Kreutz
KENWOOD, Calif. -- The show must gone on -- even during the massive Kincade Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County.

Karna Roa, a Bay Area based wedding photographer, captured this dramatic photo of a bride and groom getting married in Kenwood on Saturday while the Kincade Fire burned just miles away.

MORE: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained

"Beautiful wedding at Chateau St Jean yesterday," Roa posted on Facebook Sunday. "This lovely couple flew from Chicago for their gorgeous destination in the wine country."

Roa said the wedding venue, Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, was not evacuated until Sunday, although many of the guests had to be evacuated from their Airbnbs on Saturday.

Still, the event went on.

The couple posed with air masks as Roa created this wedding photo inspired by "American Gothic."

After she posted it on social media, the picture went viral drawing attention from around the country.
