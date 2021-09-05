students

Parents concerned after quiz asks high schoolers about being drug dealers, assassins

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents concerned after NC HS quiz asks about being a drug dealer

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Parents at a North Carolina school are expressing concern after a quiz asked students how to be a drug dealer and running an assassination business.

An economics quiz at Kings Mountain High School asked students: "If Josh is trying to become a drug dealer, he is going to need some supplies like glassware to make his meth. Which of the four factors of production would glassware be?" The test also quizzes students about "starting an assassination business that specializes in murdering rednecks with minivans."

Several angry parents sent e-mails to ABC-affiliate WSOC saying they learned about the quiz Wednesday night. A school board member said several parents reached out to him, triggering an investigation by the superintendent.

The Cleveland County School district released a statement saying: "We are also looking toward making sure instructional materials appropriately align with the lessons and reflect the school's values."

"I have seen it and I don't like it. We shouldn't be giving tests like that period," school board member Danny Blanton told WSOC. He said he has also received several complaints.

The quiz also asked questions about marketing meth during the holidays, "under the advertisement Merry Christmeth."

Though some parents are concerned the questions may be putting the wrong idea in students' heads; other former students said they weren't bothered by the unusual test questions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationncracial profilinghigh schoolmethpublic schoolassassinationstudentsdrugs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENTS
19 students test positive for COVID at elementary school in Anaheim
5,207 COVID cases found among LA County K-12 students in past 2 weeks
14 COVID outbreaks confirmed at LA County schools in August
Send us your Back to School photo, and we could give you a shout out!
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on 210 Freeway in Arcadia
Police chase ends with shooting inside Applebee's in Redlands
Family mourns 22-year-old killed in DTLA road rage incident
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Mt. San Jacinto College football team sidelined by COVID-19
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 after cancer fight
California recall election: 108 polling places open in LA County
Show More
Will LA's homeless anti-camping ordinance make a difference?
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
Florida teen who was hospitalized with COVID wants to get vaccinated
First responder dies battling Dixie Fire, CAL FIRE says
More TOP STORIES News