Homeless woman surprised with new car for saving man's life during accident

Kirby Subaru of Ventura gifted a car to a homeless woman who jumped into action to help a man who got into a car accident.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Rebecca Neal and her dog Bella were surprised with a brand new car from Kirby Subaru of Ventura after she heroically helped save a man's life.

On Nov. 17, she jumped into action after the man got into a car accident.

His car caught on fire and was trapped inside, but Neal and other good Samaritans helped pull the man out of the car.

"I know that he's going to live and that's the most important thing, to know that family is not going to be grieving that loss of one of their family members and especially right before the holidays," Neal said.

After that heroic action, people took it upon themselves to set up a GoFundMe for her, which is how Kirby Subaru of Ventura found out about Neal's act of kindness.

The car means so much more than a way to get around for Neal, it's also her home.

She has been living out of her car after falling on tough times.

"I'm quite blown away. It's like a dream come true. I just never at the time, never in a million years, that when I jumped out of the car that night that anything like this will be happening," Neal said.

