Rancho Cucamonga mother of 4 gifted new car thanks to 'Recycled Rides' program

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Annette Gamez is a mother of four, a tough job made harder after the family's car broke down for the last time a year ago.

"Prior to that, I was going to school, my kids were always in school, so it kind of held me back from school," she said. "They were missing a lot of school during the winter time with the rain and all that."

Gamez said money was tight after her brother-in-law died and funeral costs ate away at their savings.

"I didn't think I was going to win or anything, and I was blessed," she said.

Now, she's the proud owner of a refurbished 2018 Volkswagen Jetta. The Auto Club of Southern California along with Ben Clymer's The Body Shop donated the vehicle.

The two businesses are a part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, which helps families in need with reliable transportation.

"I was fortunate enough to have executives at the Auto Club of Southern California agree to donate a salvaged total vehicle to the Clymer's organization. So they could, with their employees and their affiliates, restore the vehicle," said Marie Turner with the Auto Club of Southern California .

The Hope through Housing Foundation nominated Gamez and encouraged her to apply for the car.

"I actually applied while I was in delivery," she recalled.

The car arrived 19 days after the birth of her daughter.

In addition to the car, Gamez was given a trunk full of groceries and a year's worth of car insurance provided by Enterprise.

"With just having a baby, it is going to come in handy for our doctors' appointments, dentist appointments, kids don't have to miss school no more," said Gamez.

This is the 48th time Clymer's and the Auto Club have come together to help restore a family's ability to get where they need to go.

"If you want to make a difference, find something important to you, find people to partner with and then get involved in your local communities," said Ben Clymer Jr. with Ben Clymer's The Body Shop.