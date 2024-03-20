LAPD sergeant helps 14-year-old runner cross finish line at LA Marathon

"He was so happy. He was really happy that he finished."

The L.A. Marathon's celebration of resilience, team work and the human spirit made this moment even more special.

The L.A. Marathon's celebration of resilience, team work and the human spirit made this moment even more special.

The L.A. Marathon's celebration of resilience, team work and the human spirit made this moment even more special.

The L.A. Marathon's celebration of resilience, team work and the human spirit made this moment even more special.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police sergeant went the extra mile to help a young runner cross the finish line at Sunday's L.A. Marathon.

"For me, I wanted to help him make sure that he achieves his goal," said LAPD Sgt. Jay Balgemino.

The officer was stationed less than half a mile from the finish line when he said witnesses saw the 14-year-old pass out from the rigorous run.

That's when Balgemino rushed to help. Video shows the officer carrying the boy in his arms.

"The first thing he asked was, 'Did I finish?' so me and his sister kind of guided him towards the path to see if he could finish it. Towards the end, I wanted him to do it on his own, so he can cross the finish line on his own, but his legs just gave out, so I just carried him and took him to the finish line."

The moment they crossed that finish line, the boy was elated, a moment Balgemino will never forget.

"He was so happy. He was really happy that he finished," said Balgemino.

The L.A. Marathon's celebration of resilience, team work and the human spirit made this moment even more special.

"If you could hear me, I'll say, 'Good job. I'm proud of you, and you're my inspiration," said Balgemino as a message to the boy.

The sergeant said that moment motivated him to possibly run the marathon next year.