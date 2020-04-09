Arts & Entertainment

Kobe Bryant's latest book expected to debut atop New York Times best-seller list

Just months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the late Lakers superstar is back atop the best-seller lists.

"The Wizenard Series: Season One," the latest release from Bryant's Granity Studios, will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times' middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19.

Earlier this week, it hit No. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list for children's basketball books.

The NBA legend's wife, Vanessa, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the book's success, with a caption that reads in part: "The Mamba strikes again. . My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One"



"Season One," which follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week. Bryant's company describes it as "a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game."

Bryant was the series creator and envisioned the story lines.

Other books created by Bryant's content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball icon's death.

The other books from Granity to make best-seller lists earlier this year include "Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof," "Legacy And The Queen" and "The Wizenard: Training Camp" -- the prequel to this best-seller.

Bryant's 2018 book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" was also a best-seller and has been on Amazon's top lists for much of this year as well.

Much of Granity's work has continued after Bryant's death, including installments of the "Detail" sports analysis series of programs on ESPN. Granity, after Bryant's death, said it would continue his mission of "using creative education to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves."

Bryant won five NBA titles with the Lakers, retiring in 2016 and turning his focus to Granity and his passion for content and storytelling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was also an Academy Award winner in 2018, and this past weekend was announced as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in late January.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
