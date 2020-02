LA County Sheriff's Department responds to claims deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site

EMBED >More News Videos Michael Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside

EMBED >More News Videos Vanessa Bryant is suing the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna Bryant last month.

EMBED >More News Videos Through tower communication and satellite images, Eyewitness News took a closer look at the flight path of the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were on.

Please view the Department statement regarding the tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas by clicking the link below:

https://t.co/CCi2vDA0Tf — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 28, 2020

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released a statement in response to claims that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last month.Officials released a statement Friday afternoon saying:It's not yet clear who was involved, how widely the photos were disseminated or if the deputies took the images at the crash site in Calabasas.A Los Angeles police officer was fired after leaking the infamous photo of R&B singer Rihanna's face the night she was beaten by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009. The photo later ended up on the celebrity gossip website TMZ.The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report, but investigators believe poor weather conditions and pilot error are likely causes of the crash.A preliminary report from the agency released earlier this month stated there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash.The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna's team, which was coached by Bryant, was playing in the tournament. public memorial for Kobe and Gianna was held Monday at Staples Center, where tens of thousands of fans packed into "The House That Kobe Built" to hear from his widow Vanessa, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal and others close to Kobe.Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.