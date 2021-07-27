kobe bryant

OC congresswoman introduces resolution to designate Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

EMBED <>More Videos

OC congresswoman introduces Kobe Bryant Day resolution

An Orange County lawmaker wants "Kobe Bryant Day" to be recognized all across the country.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Huntington Beach, announced Tuesday that she has introduced a resolution to designate Aug. 24 in honor of the Lakers legend, who died last January.

"Kobe Bryant used his platform to inspire millions and help kids around the world achieve success and strive for greatness. On August 24th we should remember Kobe, celebrate his life, and encourage the next generation to dream big just like Kobe did," Steel said in a statement.



The date of Aug. 24 was chosen to honor Bryant's two jersey numbers -- 8 and 24 -- during his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Bryant lived within the 48th Congressional District in Orange County, represented by Steel.

EMBED More News Videos

Monday is Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and fans are honoring the late Lakers star across the Southland.



Last year, the day was celebrated in Los Angeles and Orange counties to commemorate his life. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countylos angeles lakerskobe bryantcongress
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
How we finally got the 'Space Jam' sequel we deserve, 25 years later
LeBron James' 'Take my talents to South Beach' and the best one-lin...
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
LeBron, Kobe and other Lakers legends to wear multiple jersey numbers
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Corona movie theater
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rite Aid clerk in Glassell Park
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
CSU to require all students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Bay Area teen attacked by crocodile while vacationing in Mexico
OC restaurant requires customers to prove they are not vaccinated
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
Show More
'This is how I'm going to die': Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
Parents in Tustin protest school mask requirement
Some LA officials want vaccine mandate for city workers
CA to require vaccination or testing for state workers
Bee swarm in Diamond Bar kills 2 dogs, injures man
More TOP STORIES News