OC congresswoman introduces resolution to designate Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Huntington Beach, announced Tuesday that she has introduced a resolution to designate Aug. 24 in honor of the Lakers legend, who died last January.
"Kobe Bryant used his platform to inspire millions and help kids around the world achieve success and strive for greatness. On August 24th we should remember Kobe, celebrate his life, and encourage the next generation to dream big just like Kobe did," Steel said in a statement.
Kobe Bryant was a beloved member of our Orange County community and used his platform to inspire millions around the world.— Rep. Michelle Steel (@RepSteel) July 26, 2021
Today I introduced a resolution that would designate 8/24 (both numbers Kobe wore on the @Lakers) as Kobe Bryant Day to celebrate his life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/HYFl0D6w9X
The date of Aug. 24 was chosen to honor Bryant's two jersey numbers -- 8 and 24 -- during his 20 seasons with the Lakers.
Bryant lived within the 48th Congressional District in Orange County, represented by Steel.
Last year, the day was celebrated in Los Angeles and Orange counties to commemorate his life. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last year.