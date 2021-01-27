Pau Gasol, Magic Johnson among Lakers family sharing tributes to Kobe Bryant

Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss. pic.twitter.com/PgWY3wDzu6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Lakers family are sharing memories of Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death.Magic Johnson tweeted: "Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss."The two Laker legends nearly played together - Johnson retired in 1996 just before Bryant's rookie season.Pau Gasol, who won two NBA titles with Bryant, gave his daughter the middle name Gianna in honor of Kobe's daughter who was also killed in the crash.Gasol tweeted: "I miss you, hermano. ... Not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do. Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love ... continues to shine in my life and in many others."