Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's Hall of Fame exhibit ahead of his induction

Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's HOF exhibit

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (KABC) -- Vanessa Bryant got a private tour to see some of the newly remodeled Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, viewing the exhibit that will honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant before the rest of the world gets their first look.

Vanessa Bryant posted images on her Instagram page of the exhibit, featuring photos of Kobe's jerseys and iconic moments of his career.

She remembered Kobe by posting a touching photo of her posing beside a portrait of her late husband with the caption "Love you always."

Other photos show their daughter Bianka posing with two of Kobe's No. 8 Lakers jerseys, and of their youngest daughter Capri in front of another Kobe portrait.



John Doleva, the president and CEO of the of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said the exhibit, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, was created through a collaboration of Vanessa Bryant and the trading card company Panini, among others. The exhibit is called "Kobe: A Basketball Life."

On Saturday, Bryant will take his place alongside Laker legends Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West when he gets inducted into the hall of fame.

Bryant was the only member of the star-studded 2020 class - which includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett - who wasn't represented at a Friday news conference. Vanessa Bryant prepared a statement in lieu of answering questions that was read by event host Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

"Kobe is honored to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame," Vanessa Bryant said in the statement. "I look forward to celebrating Kobe's legacy and offering my remarks at the enshrinement ceremony tomorrow. On behalf of our family, we appreciate the continuous love and support from fans all over the world."

Vanessa Bryant will speak on her husband's behalf Saturday night at the enshrinement, with Michael Jordan doing the honors of presenting Bryant to the Hall.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.

