NBA 2K helps preserve popular Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown LA

A popular mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will remain where it is for at least another year thanks to NBA 2K.

The mural can be seen on the wall of a fitness studio at 400 W. Pico Blvd., a few blocks away from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The owner of the building wanted it removed to be used as advertising space.

Recently, Vanessa Bryant joined the fight to save the mural, and now video game company 2K is stepping up as well.

The video game company reached an agreement with the building owner on a one-year extension to preserve the mural.

"Basketball means so much, and L.A. is the epicenter and one of the best places that basketball fans celebrate basketball, watch basketball," said Digital Marketing Director at 2K Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K. "For us, it was very important for us to give to this community, the people that come and take pictures with this every day."

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the mural will stay up thanks to a pledge by NBA 2K and there will be a re-dedication.