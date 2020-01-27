Kobe Bryant reflects on life, investing in children's futures in last interview with ABC7

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of fans continue to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend whose career spanned 20 years - all with the Lakers.

ABC7 spoke to Bryant 11 days before the NBA icon died in a helicopter crash with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant, who became a soccer fan while living in Italy as a young child, was at a Major League Soccer youth event at Bank of California Stadium in Exposition Park. He gathered with current MLS players to participate in a youth soccer clinic.

Before their interview with ABC7's Ashley Brewer, Bryant shared a hug and talked about life, the value of hard work and about his daughter Gianna.

He also stressed the importance and impact of supporting children's future.

"They're our future. It's important to invest in them. They have dreams, they have ambitions of being a future MLS star. It's important we invest in them and educate them."
