LAPD shoots, wounds woman armed with knife after she allegedly attacks man in Koreatown, police say

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police shot and wounded a 25-year-old woman armed with a knife after she allegedly attacked a man Thursday night in Koreatown, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 341 Kenmore Ave. between Third and Fourth streets. Upon their arrival, they were confronted by the suspect wielding a knife and opened fire, an LAPD spokeswoman said.

The woman was struck by officers' gunfire and taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. She was reported in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Upon officers' arrival at the scene, police said, the woman attacked a man with a knife. The victim was described as an adult Hispanic man. He sustained minor lacerations caused by the woman and was treated at the scene. Police say he was released shortly thereafter.

The relationship between the man and woman and the reason for the altercation was unknown, police said. The knife found at the scene will be entered as evidence.

No officers were injured during the shooting, police said.

The area between Kenmore and Third and Fourth streets was closed while police conducted their investigation of the shooting.