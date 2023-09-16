Warning: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

New LAPD video released after barricade suspect was shot by officers in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage showing the moment a suspect barricaded himself inside a building in Koreatown before he was shot by police.

The incident happened on the evening of Aug. 12.

A 911 caller told police there was a man armed with a gun inside a convenience store on West 6th Street.

The suspect, 35-year-old Taylor Dean Sanders, had fled the scene but was later spotted near the area carrying what appeared to be a black assault rifle, according to police.

"As officers issued verbal commands to Sanders, he raised the rifle in the direction of the officers resulting in an officer-involved shooting," said police in a statement.

Sanders then led officers on a foot chase through several streets. Police said Sanders kept pointing his rifle at officers. The officers deployed both bean bag shotguns and less lethal launchers at Sanders several times before he ultimately barricaded himself behind the stairwell of a building near the intersection of 7th Street and Vermont Avenue.

The video posted on LAPD's YouTube page features surveillance footage that shows Sanders ducking and hiding from police. He is seen carrying what appears to be a backpack.

"Back away!" he is heard yelling.

"If you don't drop the gun, you may get hit with a beanbag," an officer told him.

"Back away now!" Sanders responded.

A SWAT team responded and attempted to get Sanders to come out from behind the stairwell.

"SWAT utilized a remote-controlled tracked vehicle to assess the suspect's condition and attempted to retrieve the suspect's firearms," department officials said at the time. "The tracked vehicle's arms were unable to retrieve the weapons."

SWAT officers then deployed another type of controlled vehicle that was able to remove Sanders' firearms, "which allowed officers to approach the suspect and provide medical treatment," LAPD said.

Sanders was taken into custody and was transported to a hospital. He was ultimately booked for brandishing an imitation firearm at officers. Police said two replica firearms - a black air soft gun in the appearance of a rifle and a black and orange butane lighter that looked like a small pistol - were recovered from the scene and booked as evidence.

No officers or bystanders were injured.