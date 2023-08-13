LAPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Koreatown

Residents reported a large police presence in the area of Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Koreatown that will likely shut down several streets for hours.

Residents reported a large police presence late Saturday night in the area of Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

Witnesses said there was a man firing a rifle in a park. Police reportedly chased the suspect to Vermont Avenue and 7th Street and were attempting to safely take him into custody.

According to a tweet posted by the Los Angeles Police Department, police are on the scene working to gather details.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.