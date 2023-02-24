Shooting in Koreatown parking lot leaves 64-year-old man dead, prompting LAPD investigation

A man was fatally shot in a parking lot in the Koreatown area, and authorities sought the public's help to find the shooter.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in a Koreatown parking lot, prompting an LAPD investigation.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sixth Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. His identity was withheld, pending notification of his family.

No witnesses were found, according to police, and a description of the at-large shooter was not available.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470 or 213-972-2971.