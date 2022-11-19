Man shot and robbed of Rolex, jewelry near Koreatown

A man was shot and robbed of his Rolex watch and jewelry outside a luxury apartment complex near Koreatown Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and robbed of his Rolex watch and jewelry outside a luxury apartment complex near Koreatown Friday afternoon, Los Angeles police say.

The man was driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The victim has only been described by police as a man between 25 and 30 years old.

Eyewitness video of the aftermath shows police and paramedics helping the victim, who appears to be wounded but walking with some assistance.

LAPD says two male suspects ran away from the scene when the robbery and shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sunset Place.

In addition to the Rolex, the suspects took three chains.

Footage showed police outside the Kurve apartment building and focusing their investigation on the Rolls-Royce.

LAPD said the man was conscious and breathing after the shooting, but they later said he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has been made.