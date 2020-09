DA declines to file charges against KPCC reporter arrested by deputies

EMBED >More News Videos Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is defending the actions of his deputies Saturday night when they took a radio reporter into custody during a small protest outside of St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against Josie Huang, a KPCC radio reporter who was arrested by sheriff's deputies while covering a protest two weeks ago.Huang was covering the ambush shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Compton on Sept. 12, and a press conference outside a Lynwood hospital where the deputies were being treated.A small group of anti-police protesters showed up outside the hospital, one shouting "I hope they die."Huang was trying to cover the protest, but deputies pinned her to the ground and arrested her.The sheriff's department claimed Huang didn't identify herself as a journalist - but video from the scene shows she did. The video also shows her wearing a press credential. The department also says she got too close to the confrontation between the deputies and protesters.Huang said she identified herself as a reporter and was complying with deputies' orders, but was still arrested and detained for five hours for obstructing a peace officer."When she got that close that the deputies could physically grab her, she was way too close. Her place, like any good reporter, is to keep a safe distance and not become part of the story," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.The DA's office says there is insufficient evidence to show that Huang broke the law. The county Inspector General is also investigating the case."I am gratified that the District Attorney's Office has reviewed the evidence, including my video recordings of law enforcement activity, and reached the conclusion that it did," Huang said in a written statement. "I plan to ask for a finding of 'factual innocence' that will wipe this unlawful arrest from my record.""More than ever, I am grateful for the First Amendment, which entitles all Americans -- not just journalists -- to the rights of free speech and assembly.""We are pleased that the DA's office has declined to pursue a case against Josie Huang," said Herb Scannell, president and CEO of Southern California Public Radio, which operates the station."Unfortunately, journalists are increasingly under attack. They play a critical role in our democracy and their safety must be protected at all times."The LASD issued a statement Thursday: