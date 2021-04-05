Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme creates 2 new Oreo doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has created two new doughnuts featuring Oreo.

Both doughnuts will be available through April 18: the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

The former is an Original Glazed stuffed with a cookies and creme filling, covered with an Oreo cookie glaze and finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cooie pieces.

The latter is an Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with a cookie and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with an Oreo cookie wafer.

SEE ALSO | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

To celebrate the new flavor, Krispy Kreme is running an online special where you can get 50% off a dozen Original Glazed with the purchase of an Oreo Lover's Dozen. Click here and use the promo code COOKIEGLAZE.

The Oreo Lover's Dozen includes 4 Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnuts, 4 Oreo Over-the-Top Doughnuts, and 4 Original Glazed Doughnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremeoreodonuts
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox
LA County is now in the orange tier - what has changed?
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
WATCH TODAY: VP Harris, Gov. Newsom to tour Oakland facility
Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits
Man who lost 3 family members in Orange mass shooting speaks out
Show More
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity
Forward progress stopped on 23-acre Simi Valley fire
Aaron Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' takes top SAG prize
More TOP STORIES News