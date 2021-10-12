Kyrie Irving won't play or practice with Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated for COVID, team says

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Kyrie Irving won't play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games.The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.Under a New York mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being able to perform with the team."Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement. "Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice."Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction," the statement said. "We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud."