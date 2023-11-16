LA Auto Show 2023: Toyota to show off new Crown Signia SUV, redesigned iconic Camry

A longtime favorite, reimagined. The 2025 Toyota Camry will be one of the big stars of the L.A. Auto Show. Plus, Toyota will show off its new Crown Signia SUV.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A longtime favorite, reimagined. The 2025 Toyota Camry will be one of the big stars of the L.A. Auto Show. A very popular family sedan for over four decades, with 13.6 million sold in the U.S. alone.

"It's extremely iconic. It's been the No. 1 selling mid-size sedan in the American market for the past 21 years," said Toyota spokesperson Chad Duchene.

You've been able to get a Camry with hybrid power since the 2007 model year, but in this era of widespread electrification, the new one will only come as a hybrid when it goes on sale next spring. All-wheel drive is available, to help keep this sedan on top of the sedan market. Also as part of that strategy, Toyota really upped the standard content.

"You have dual-zone automatic climate control that's standard, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and the list keep going on," Duchene noted.

And a trait the Camry picked up over the years will likely continue: repeat buyers. Many Camry owners have owned multiple examples over the years.

"These are people that want a sedan. They're not even looking at SUVs, so we wanted to give them that perfect unapologetic sedan, sedan to the core," said Duchene.

Yes, the Camry is the iconic mid-size sedan, but a lot of competitive car brands have gotten out of the mid-size sedan market. That's because a lot of people these days prefer an SUV.

Toyota is certainly committed to the Camry, but its other big reveal is the new Crown Signia, an SUV sibling to the Crown sedan that debuted earlier this year, making Crown a sort of sub-brand.

"We want consumers to come into the dealer and say 'I want a Crown.' And we have the option to say, 'Well which kind? Do you want the SUV, or do you want the sedan?'" said Toyota spokesperson Jess Robinson.

Like the sedan, the Crown Signia is being positioned as an upmarket vehicle in the Toyota line, essentially a notch below luxury brand Lexus. Hybrid power and all-wheel drive will both be standard.

And while SUVs are of course all the rage, Toyota's model count won't change next summer when the Crown Signia hits showrooms. The Venza is being discontinued after a pretty short stint on the market.

For more information on the L.A. Auto Show, visit www.laautoshow.com.