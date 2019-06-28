L.A. boy, 6, removed from life support months after father's arrest for severe assault

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 6-year-old Los Angeles boy who was hospitalized in March with severe head injuries allegedly caused by his father, has now died, officials say.

The child, Tyson Martin, was taken off life support on June 20 after a lengthy legal battle to decide who was his next of kin, sources tell Eyewitness News.

The boy's biological father, Travon Wendell Martin, was identified as the suspect after the boy was brought to Children's Hospital Los Angeles in March with severe head injuries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated and then the District Attorney's Office filed one felony count of assault on a child becoming comatose/paralyzed.

Bail was set at $1 million.

The subsequent legal battle after the hospitalization centered in part around whether the boy's father could prevent him from being removed from life support, sources said.

No word yet on whether the charges will be modified following Tyson's death.
