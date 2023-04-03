Bear caught on video knocking down SoCal couple's hummingbird bird feeders for a sugary snack

A bear was caught on video knocking down bird feeders for some sugar, and the SoCal couple who caught it on tape say the bear has come by their house for a snack before.

A La Cañada Flintridge couple got a startling - but familiar - interruption while watching March Madness Saturday night, and it was all caught on camera.

A bear began knocking down the couple's hummingbird feeders in the middle of the basketball game, and right on their porch!

The family stopped watching to see what the bear would do.

"There's our bear," the man recording the video could be heard saying.

Video shows the bear first knocking over a bird feeder to get the sugar inside, then the bear can be seen walking around the couple's porch before jumping onto two legs to knock down another feeder with its paw.

They say this bear has visited before, tearing down the bird feeders.

The bear didn't show any signs of aggressive behavior and ended up leaving on its own.