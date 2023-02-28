Mudslide and fallen trees leave residents assessing damage following last weekend's storm

A mudslide in La Cañada Flintridge left two homeowners shaken up and without access to their homes as they wait for authorities to deem their residences safe for reentry.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The severe weather conditions over the past week in Southern California have caused a massive mudslide in La Cañada Flintridge and several large trees to fall in Burbank.

A mudslide Saturday morning in La Cañada left two homeowners' backyards filled with mud and dirt from the hill above. The scary situation left homeowner George Teryan with not many options.

"It was the most horrifying four or five seconds of my life," said Teryan. "We took most of the essentials with us. Just some furniture is left. We will figure out what to do with it if we have to move it out."

The two homes hit with the mudslide are currently marked off with yellow tape and the homeowners are just waiting for the green light to go inside and asses the damage.

Meanwhile, a tree in Burbank fell on a home, causing a close call there as well.

"We got calls from the neighbors and we came right over, said Harley Tobin of Burbank. "They told me that the earth was shaking. It was so loud that it woke them all up and the lady that lives next door, her house, of course, was just devastated."

A tree also fell on a playground in Burbank, leaving a popular park in need of repair.

With all the damage done, Stephen Purcell, a long-time resident of Burbank, said he can't remember a storm this bad.

"This has been pretty bad. First time I've seen big trees like this falling down and so many of them branches," Purcell said. "The park over here has big branches falling down and the other night the wind was just howling."