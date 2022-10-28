Bid filed to recall embattled LA Councilman Kevin de León amid widespread calls for resignation

Los Angeles voters have started the process to recall Kevin de León as the embattled councilman defies overwhelming calls from the public and colleagues to resign from the City Council.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles voters have started the process to recall Kevin de León as the embattled councilman defies overwhelming calls from the public and colleagues to resign from the City Council.

The recall bid was filed with the City Clerk's office on Thursday, according to the Daily News. The notice of intent was signed by five residents of the city's 14th District, which de León represents.

The organizers of the effort would need to collect signatures from more than 21,000 voters in the district, 15% of the total, in 120 days once the petition is certified. De León's term runs until December 2024.

Pete Brown with de León's office released the following statement: "After three failed attempts, yet another recall that distorts his record will not distract the Councilmember or his office from continuing to serve the people of Council District 14. He will keep moving forward important projects and issues that threaten the communities and the lives of his constituents."

Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'

De León, as well as Councilman Gil Cedillo, have faced widespread calls to resign for taking part in a leaked 2021 conversation that involved racist comments. On Thursday, they were both censured by the council.

Cedillo cannot be recalled because there is not enough time before his term expires in December after he lost his reelection bid in the June primary. The council cannot expel its own members.

De León has not attended a council meeting since Oct. 11 but protestors have shown up to every in-person meeting to voice their outrage.

On Wednesday, the demonstrators in the council chambers became rowdy and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to declare an unlawful protest.

More protests are expected at Friday's meeting, when the council is expected to consider creating a new committee to increase transparency, limit corruption and make city leadership more representative in response to the scandal.

City News Service contributed to this report.