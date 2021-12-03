los angeles city council

LA city clerk confirms Councilman Mike Bonin recall petition headed to verification stage

The petition was approved on July 13, which made him the second of three council members to be targeted by a recall this year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Clerk confirmed on Friday that the "raw number of signatures" on the recall petition against Councilman Mike Bonin was enough for it to proceed to the verification state, which will occur over the next 30 days.

The city clerk did not specify the number of raw signatures, but the recall effort's organizer, Nico Ruderman, told City News Service on Nov. 10, when the petition was submitted, that the group collected 39,188 signatures.

The group needs 27,317 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

If the group has enough valid signatures of Council District 11 residents, the city clerk will send a Certification of Sufficiency Report to the city council, which will have 20 days to call for holding of a special recall election between 88 days and 125 days of the council's action.

Bonin was reelected in 2017 with 71% of the vote and is seeking reelection in 2022. His district includes Venice, Pacific Palisades, Mar Vista, Marina del Rey, Sawtelle and more Westside neighborhoods.

"This recall, and my reelection (they would take place just several weeks apart), isn't really about me. It's about how we, as a city, should respond to homelessness. And the outcome will shape decision making on this issue for some time to come,'' Bonin tweeted on Nov. 10 after the recall petition was submitted.

"This recall is really a choice about how we respond to homelessness: it's a choice between housing and services, which work, or criminalization, which fails. It's a choice between helping people off the street, or wasting money pushing them from neighborhood to neighborhood.''

The petition for Bonin's recall was approved on July 13, which made him the second of three council members to be targeted by a recall this year, following Councilwoman Nithya Raman and preceding Councilman Kevin de Leon.

Organizers of all three recall efforts cited opposition to the council members' handling of the city's homelessness crisis.

Leading up to the recall effort, Bonin faced increased backlash from constituents since introducing a motion to have the city explore housing homeless people in temporary cabins and safe camping sites on beach parking lots, including one at Will Rogers State Beach.

Bonin sent an email to constituents in May in an attempt to dispel what he said were rumors that his motion, which asks only for a report on feasibility, would actually create encampments.

"Some are claiming I have proposed that the city allow homeless encampments at our parks and beaches. That rumor is not true. On the contrary, what I have proposed is designed to reduce encampments, so that our public spaces can return to full public use,'' he said.

On Aug. 10, the chief administrative officer recommended the city not pursue tiny homes or safe camping sites at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey or at a privately owned lot at 5000 Beethoven Ave., in Del Rey.

Bonin responded that he will not push the city to pursue any of the sites deemed "infeasible'' and will instead focus on four locations where the CAO's report recommended further assessment, including at Marina Del Rey boat launch ramp, a vacant lot owned by Culver City, parcels at LAX and an RV park at Dockweiler.

A recall proponent and Venice resident, Katrina Schmitt, told the Los Angeles Times that the number of signatures on the petition indicates that residents of Bonin's district are frustrated by homelessness, crime and what they view as a lack of responsiveness from Bonin's office.

"We want him gone, we want him out. This is the official process to fire someone,'' Schmitt told The Times.

Bonin has been praised by progressives for conducting a successful pathway to housing operation over summer on the Venice Boardwalk, which brought 213 people living on the beach and boardwalk indoors with a promise of a pathway to permanent housing.

By the end of October, 49 of those people had moved into permanent housing and 122 are in interim housing, awaiting permanent placements. The remaining 42 include people who were reunified with family or are awaiting permanent housing but left the interim housing placements.

